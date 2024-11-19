Karnataka: Six Bangladeshi nationals held for staying illegally

Chitradurga (Karnataka), Nov 19 (PTI) Six Bangladeshi nationals were arrested for allegedly staying illegally here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made on Monday during a routine patrol near garment factories on Holalkere Road, where the men were found behaving suspiciously. Upon interrogation, it was revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally several years ago intending to settle here.

The men initially entered India through West Bengal, where they forged Aadhaar cards and Voter ID cards, besides other documents in Kolkata. They were working in various states across India to earn a living, according to a senior police official.

The men had been residing illegally in Chitradurga city for some time, police said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against them, and documents including Aadhaar cards, Voter ID cards, labour cards, bank passbooks, PAN cards, and others have been seized, they added. PTI

