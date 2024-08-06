Karnataka SI’s ‘suicide’ brings back focus on corruption, harassment of cops

The death, police sources say, is part of a broader pattern of harassment, by political bosses as well as by the corrupt within the police force, that often leads to tragic outcomes.

His distraught wife and father-in-law have blamed Yadgir Congress MLA Channareddy Patil and his son Pampannagowda for the untimely death, saying the officer just couldn’t take the politician’s incessant demands for money.

Sub-Inspector Parashuram, who served at the Yadgir Cyber Crime police station, about 490 km from Bengaluru, was found dead at his home on August 3. He was from the Dalit community.

The death, apparently by suicide, of a police officer in Karnataka has sparked mass anger against corruption, with the victim’s family alleging that a Congress MLA’s hunger for bribe money forced the man to take his own life.

Bribe money in play

According to the family, Parashuram had paid a huge amount of money to Channareddy Patil to get transferred to Yadgir City police station. Before completing a year in the new position, he was transferred back to the Cyber Crime wing, leading to significant stress.

The family said Parashuram had spoken over the phone with minister Priyank Kharge on Friday, just a day before his death.

Complaint against MLA

Parashuram's wife Shweta has filed a complaint against the MLA and his son, accusing them of harassing her husband for money. She claims they repeatedly pressured her husband for money and discriminated against him due to his Dalit background.

She lodged a formal complaint with Superintendent of Police K Sangeetha.

The family and some community members accused Channareddy Patil of demanding money for police postings.

Police station postings auctioned?

Parashuram's father-in-law Venkataswamy claimed that the MLA's actions distressed Parashuram as the MLA allegedly manipulated his posting within seven months.

The family alleged that posts in police stations in Yadgir were being “auctioned” to the highest bidder and sought the arrest of Channareddy Patil.

Seventeen hours after the death, the police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against Channareddy Patil and his son.

Financial distress

Yerriswamy Kuntoji, a friend of Parashuram's, said the officer confided in him about the financial pressures he was under just before killing himself.

"They are demanding money for the transfer," Parashuram apparently told him. "I don't have that much money. I previously pledged my wife's gold to get money, and now I've pledged gold again,” he said, quoting Parashuram.

Kuntoji said: "He had taken loans from various sources and was planning to sell land in his father's name. The day before his death, he spoke about this and was in deep depression.”

MLA’s resignation sought

BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has demanded the resignation of Channareddy Patil from the Karnataka Assembly.

Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that Parashuram’s death was natural and no suicide note had been found. He said a thorough investigation was on and promised appropriate action against the guilty, if any.

Parashuram is not the first police officer in Karnataka to embrace death after alleged harassment.

Other police suicides

DSP MK Ganapathi was found dead at a lodge in Madikeri in July 2016, apparently due to suicide. Before dying, he recorded a video message accusing senior officers and then home minister KJ George of harassment and threats.

The death sparked a furore. The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But the CBI later cleared George, who resigned as minister after the incident, and other officials.

Rot in Karnataka Police

After Inspector Bheema Naik's suicide in Tumakuru district in 2017, his family alleged harassment by senior officials. This incident highlighted the mental and emotional toll within the police force.

Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Bandigar's suicide in 2020 was another grim example of unfair transfers and harassment meted out to lower-ranking officers.