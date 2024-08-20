Karnataka | Siddaramaiah is not guilty, won’t quit, asserts DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done no wrong and he won’t quit, his deputy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar has declared.

He added that the Congress party was “100 per cent” with the chief minister despite the governor allowing prosecution proceedings against Siddaramaiah over alleged corruption.

"There is no question of resignation. The law of the country will protect my chief minister. There is no evidence to prove that (he) has done anything wrong,” Shivakumar told India Today TV. “This is purely a political drama (by the BJP) that is going on.”

Siddaramaiah is under pressure from the BJP to resign in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam.

The deputy chief minister said he was not worried about becoming the chief minister. "It's up to the high command's will.”

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Saturday gave permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar said the governor should have waited for the report of a commission investigating the alleged scam before giving his nod to prosecute the chief minister.

The scam revolves around the alleged anomalies in land allotments by the MUDA. It is alleged that Parvathi Siddaramaiah, wife of Siddaramaiah, benefitted from these irregularities.