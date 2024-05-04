Karnataka sex scandal: HD Revanna in SIT custody after court refuses anticipatory bail

The Karnataka Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to investigate the charges of sexual atrocities against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, MLA HD Revanna, has taken the latter into custody.

Revanna is the father of Prajwal Revanna, the main accused in the pen drive sex scandal who has fled the country. Revanna is accused of getting one of the victims of that case kidnapped through his assistant and not giving any statements before the police.

Anticipatory bail plea rejected

Revanna had filed a petition in the Bengaluru City Civil Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court, after hearing the case on Friday, announced its verdict on Saturday evening, refusing to grant the Holenarasipur MLA bail due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following the rejection of Revanna’s anticipatory bail petition by a city court, a team led by SIT SP CA Simon visited former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s house in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 4) evening and took Revanna into custody. Revanna is the JD(S) patriarch’s elder son.

Earlier, Revanna’s assistant Satish Babanna was also arrested.