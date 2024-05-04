Karnataka sex scandal: HD Revanna in SIT custody after court refuses anticipatory bail
Following the rejection of Revanna’s anticipatory bail plea, a team led by SIT SP CA Simon visited former PM HD Deve Gowda’s house and took Revanna into custody
The Karnataka Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been formed to investigate the charges of sexual atrocities against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna and his father, MLA HD Revanna, has taken the latter into custody.
Revanna is the father of Prajwal Revanna, the main accused in the pen drive sex scandal who has fled the country. Revanna is accused of getting one of the victims of that case kidnapped through his assistant and not giving any statements before the police.
Anticipatory bail plea rejected
Revanna had filed a petition in the Bengaluru City Civil Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The court, after hearing the case on Friday, announced its verdict on Saturday evening, refusing to grant the Holenarasipur MLA bail due to the seriousness of the charges.
Following the rejection of Revanna’s anticipatory bail petition by a city court, a team led by SIT SP CA Simon visited former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s house in Bengaluru on Saturday (May 4) evening and took Revanna into custody. Revanna is the JD(S) patriarch’s elder son.
Earlier, Revanna’s assistant Satish Babanna was also arrested.
Allegations against father, son
Revanna’s arrest marks a significant development in a case that has garnered nationwide attention. Allegations suggest that Revanna’s son committed sexual acts with hundreds of women, recorded them on mobile phones, and raped some of them.
The involvement of Deve Gowda’s elder son, HD Revanna, in the sex scandal alongside his son Prajwal Revanna, came into light when one of the purported victims registered a case in Holenarasipur police station in Hassan, alleging sexual harassment by both Revanna and Prajwal. Revanna was named as the primary accused in this case.
Additionally, the Mysore KR Nagar police registered a kidnapping case, alleging that one of the victims of alleged sexual harassment by Prajwal was abducted by HD Revanna’s assistant, Satish Babanna. Revanna is also the primary accused in this complaint filed by the victim’s son. Revanna had sought anticipatory bail in this case as well.
‘Abducted’ woman rescued
On Saturday, the SIT police rescued the allegedly abducted woman from Kalenahalli near Hunsur, introducing another dimension to the case. Her statement is expected to further complicate matters for Revanna. Notably, the woman, allegedly abducted by Revanna’s assistant Satish Babu, is a relative of Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna. This connection hints at the involvement of the Revanna family in the Prajwal case, according to the police.
There were chaotic scenes in Holenarasipura earlier on Saturday when supporters of JD(S) MLA clashed with the SIT sleuths as they searched the premises of Revanna as part of the investigation into the sexual abuse case. The CBI is likely to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal, the SIT told Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier in the day.
These unfolding incidents have deeply embarrassed Deve Gowda, who once held significant sway in state politics.