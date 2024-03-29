Karnataka sees hottest March in 5 years, temperatures cross 40 degrees in 60% of state

Karnataka, which is experiencing an unusually hot March this year, is seeing temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in 60 per cent of the state. The soaring temperatures are being blamed on the El Nino effect and climate change.

The state is witnessing the hottest March in five years, according to experts.

Raichur was the hottest district in the state with the mercury crossing 44 degrees C, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Kalaburagi and Bagalkote districts recorded temperatures of 40.6 and 40.2 degrees C respectively.

Thirty out of the thirty-one districts in the state went on to record more than 38 degrees C. Kodagu was the only district not to shoot above 38 degrees C. The

Holiday destinations turn hot

Even popular holiday destinations like Shivamogga soared to 40.2 degree C, while Chickmangaluru and Uttara Kannada saw temperatures hitting 40.8 degree C and 40.9 degree C respectively.

Weather scientists usually declare a region is facing a heatwave if the temperature goes above 40 degrees C. IMD Bengaluru has sounded a heatwave alert in six Kalyana Karnataka districts.

This hot weather is expected to continue for the next few days. The high temperatures are only expected to ease in the third or fourth week of April as La Nina impact sets in.

Health department issues advisory

Health experts have advised people not to step out and expose themselves to sun too much from 11 am to 4 pm. As people are worried about rising temperatures, the state health department has issued an advisory to the public.

The health department, which has shared information on its official 'X' account, has given some tips to protect oneself from excessive heat:

Drink more water. Protect yourself from the risk of dehydration by consuming lots of buttermilk or fresh water, fruit juice.

Wear loose light coloured cotton clothing and breathable footwear.

Protect yourself from the heat of the sun by using dark glasses, an umbrella or a scarf while going outside.

Get local weather information through radio, television or newspapers and plan daily activities accordingly.

According to news reports, local hospitals in districts are also geared up to handle patients suffering from sunstrokes.



Pan-India phenomenon

This high temperatures is, however, not restricted to Karnataka, said experts. Temperatures are 2 degrees C above normal all over India.

This situation is expected to continue till April third week and once the El Nino effects weakens in May, temperatures are expected to drop. Pre-monsoon showers in May will also ease the heat a bit, said experts.