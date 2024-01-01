Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol likely to adorn Ayodhya temple

The idol of Ram Lalla carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will adorn the Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa said on Monday (January 1). Arun was among three sculptors selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve an idol of Ram Lalla. He told news agency PTI that he had not yet received any official communication yet, but since senior BJP leaders had posted the message on X (Twitter), he believed that his work had indeed been accepted. Yediyurappa’s post Yediyurappa on Monday posted on X, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”

Yediyurappa’s son and Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, too, hailed Arun for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” he posted. He added that Karnataka has a deep connection with Lord Ram, as Kishkindha was located in the state. It was Kishkindha where Ram’s ardent devotee, Hanuman, was born, according to Ramayana.