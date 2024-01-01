Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj’s Ram Lalla idol likely to adorn Ayodhya temple
Though Arun Yogiraj is yet to receive any official communication, BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa posted on X that the Mysuru sculptor's work had been selected
The idol of Ram Lalla carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj will adorn the Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa said on Monday (January 1).
Arun was among three sculptors selected by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to carve an idol of Ram Lalla. He told news agency PTI that he had not yet received any official communication yet, but since senior BJP leaders had posted the message on X (Twitter), he believed that his work had indeed been accepted.
Yediyurappa’s post
Yediyurappa on Monday posted on X, “The idol of Lord Rama sculpted by the sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation in the magnificent Sri Rama Mandir of Ayodhya, which has doubled the pride and happiness of the entire Rama devotees of the state. Heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shilpi @yogiraj_arun’.”
Yediyurappa’s son and Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, too, hailed Arun for making the state and Mysuru proud. “It is the pride of Mysuru, the pride of Karnataka that the idol of Ram Lalla carved by the unparalleled sculpture Arun Yogiraj will be enshrined in Ayodhya on January 22,” he posted.
He added that Karnataka has a deep connection with Lord Ram, as Kishkindha was located in the state. It was Kishkindha where Ram’s ardent devotee, Hanuman, was born, according to Ramayana.
The challenge
Arun, who famously sculpted the 12-ft idol of Adi Shankaracharya, which was placed in Kedarnath, and the 30-ft statue of Subhash Chandra Bose, which was installed near India Gate in Delhi, said the challenge was not easy for him.
“The idol should be of a child, who is divine too, because it is the statue of the incarnation of God. People who look at the statue should feel the divinity,” Arun said.
“Keeping the divinity aspect along with the child-like face in mind, I started my work about six to seven months ago. Now I am extremely happy. More than selection, people should appreciate it. Only then, I will be happy,” he added.
The renowned sculptor told PTI, “I am happy that I was among the three sculptors from the country who were selected to carve the idol of Ram Lalla.”
Notable works
Arun, a fifth-generation sculptor from Mysuru, is currently among the most sought-after sculptors in the country. His father Yogiraj is also a skilled sculptor. His grandfather Basavanna Shilpi was patronized by the King of Mysore, says his website.
Arun has been involved in carving since childhood. After completing his MBA, he worked for some time in a private company. But he could not escape the calling of the art that was innate in him throughout. Since 2008, he has concentrated fully on his carving career.
Among his other notable works are the 21-feet Hanuman statue at Chunchanakatte in Mysuru district and a 15-ft statue of BR Ambedkar.
The Ram temple is set for opening on January 22.
(With agency inputs)