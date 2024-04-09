Karnataka: SC stays board exam results for Classes 5, 8, 9, 11

The Karnataka government cannot release the board examination results for Classes 5, 8, 9, and 11 after the Supreme Court on Monday (April 8) stayed the Karnataka High Court order permitting it to do so.

The SC bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal, issuing notice on the plea, said, “The operation of the impugned order shall remain stayed till further orders.”

The apex court was acting on a plea filed by the Registered Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) challenging the division bench order of the High Court.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had introduced “centralised annual examination” for Classes 5 and 8 in the previous academic year, and the government introduced it for Classes 9 and Class 11 (first PUC) through a notification in September 2023.

The notification specified that no student would be detained in case of failure. In case a student fails, the school is supposed to inform only the student and the parents of the concerned student.

For Class 11, the board would conduct a supplementary exam at the college level for the students who had failed.

A single judge bench had quashed the government’s order to conduct the examinations.

However, in March, a division bench of the HC set aside this order and allowed the government to conduct the board exams. The Supreme Court has now intervened in the matter and has stayed the order of the division bench of the Karnataka High Court.