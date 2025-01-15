Karnataka Minister Jarkiholi triggers debate over change of Congress state president

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday sparked a debate within the ruling Congress over the change of the state president, saying a full-time leader was needed to devote more time to the party in the state.

Currently, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holds the post.

“It’s not about whether this person or that person should become the party president. The person should give their full time to the party. That’s the only demand, and nothing else,” Jarkiholi told reporters here.

According to him, while there is a lot of discussion happening at the lower levels, it should also take place at the top level.

“It’s not about someone’s adamant posture. We want someone who works, that’s it,” the minister said.

Noting that the decision is up to the party's high command, whether to allow the incumbent to continue or bring in someone new, Jarkiholi emphasised that a discussion at the top level was needed.

The minister added, “The organisational work has decreased since all of us became ministers. We are busy with the work of our portfolios and our districts. We are not going anywhere, and we are not able to devote time to the party.” He further explained that earlier, Congress leaders were all active in the party organisation, but after becoming ministers, the pressure to handle district-level work left them with little time for the party.

“Our only concern is that the speed with which we worked in 2023 is no longer there,” he said.

Jarkiholi also claimed that the party leadership had intended to change the state president after the Lok Sabha elections, but this has not happened.

“There was talk, and also a written note with K C Venugopal’s signature, stating that the post should be given up after the Lok Sabha elections. So now, they need to clarify whether the same person will continue, or they should gather the leaders and decide on a new president,” he said.

According to him, a few people from the backward community are ready to take up the job.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told media in New Delhi that the party high command’s decision was supreme.

When he was told about Jarkiholi’s claim regarding Venugopal’s written letter for a change of the Congress state president, he said, “You better ask him.” Congress state working president and MLA Tanveer Sait said Jarkiholi had raised this issue in the recent Congress Legislative Party meeting, where it was discussed in detail.

“There is no such information with us regarding a cabinet reshuffle or change of the party president,” he told reporters in Mysuru. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)