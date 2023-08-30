Karnataka rolls out Gruha Lakshmi, 1.1 cr women households to get Rs 2K a month

Seeking to fulfill another key pre-poll promise, the Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday (Aug 30) launched the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, offering monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to about 1.1 crore women heads of households.

AICC chief M Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar were among those present at the public function on Maharaja College grounds in Mysuru, attended by tens of thousands of people.

Rolled out amid fanfare, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme is one of the five pre-poll 'guarantees' of the Congress, which ousted the BJP from power in the May Assembly elections.

Earlier, the chief minister had said that his government has already implemented three of the five ‘guarantees’ (pre-poll promises) – 'Shakti', 'Gruha Jyothi' and 'Annabhagya' – and noted that 'Gruha Lakshmi' is the fourth one.

The government has earmarked Rs 17,500 crore for the 'Gruha Lakshmi' programme in the current financial year.

The fifth guarantee ‘Yuva Nidhi’ (Youth Fund) promises to give Rs 3000 and Rs 1,500 a month to the unemployed graduates and diploma holders, respectively, who failed to get a job even after six months of clearing the exam in the 2022–23 academic year.

The scheme will be launched in December, officials said.

(With agency inputs)