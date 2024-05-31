Karnataka: Prajwal Revanna arrested from Bengaluru airport

Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, was arrested early Friday (May 31) morning by the Karnataka Special Investigation Team at the Bengaluru International Airport soon after he landed from Germany.

The arrest happened at 1:15 a.m. The police confiscated his passport and visa after taking him into custody. He will undergo a medical examination at Bowring or Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru and be presented in court on Friday, where the police will seek custody for further investigation.

His arrest comes after a special court rejected his anticipatory bail plea earlier this week.The MP, who is seeking re-election as the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, fled to a foreign country on May 27 soon after news broke out that the Karnataka State Commission for Women requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to order an investigation into the huge cache of explicit videos showing several women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him.

So far, three cases of sexual assault have been registered against Prajwal. Two days ago, the Hassan MP released a video message in which he promised to appear before the SIT on May 31 and cooperate with the inquiry. The MP has previously canceled the flight ticket from Germany twice.