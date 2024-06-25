Karnataka: Political slugfest over mining in Sandur eco-sensitive forest

The Modi government’s decision to allow mining in the Devadari eco-sensitive zone of Sandur in Karnataka has led to a political slugfest between the Centre and the state.

Union Steel and Heavy Industries minister HD Kumaraswamy has approved work in the Devadari iron ore mine in Sandur in Bellary district for the Kudremukh Iron Ore Co Ltd (KIOCL).

Sandur is one of three Assembly constituencies where byelections will be held in Karnataka. The JD(S), to which Kumaraswamy belongs, and his ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are desperate to win from Sandur to retain hold of Bellary district, notorious for illegal mining.

Dr. Basavaraj Sajjan, a professor at Gulbarga University, has warned that if rampant mining continues for another 50 years, the area will turn into a desert, causing irreparable damage to the social, economic, and ecological fabric.



Critics are slamming Kumaraswamy for going back on his pledge as chief minister in 2018 of not allowing mining in a three-kilometre radius of the Kumaraswamy temple on the Swamymalai hill.

Kumaraswamy says his decision will create more jobs. He has accused the Congress government of coming in the way of reviving public sector undertakings in Karnataka.

Political war of words

Kumaraswamy said there were reports that 99,000 trees will be felled in the mining zone. He said KIOCL will raise a forest in the region at a cost of Rs 194 crore before starting mining process.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra accused the Congress of being “anti-development”. Another BJP leader, CT Ravi, said the Congress government opposed mining as its leaders did not get kickbacks.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre responded: “Receiving kickbacks on every project is in the DNA of the BJP.”

Mining leases

Kumaraswamy initially defended his decision saying the clearance for KIOCL was given by the state and Union government and that he only approved an already cleared project. Two leases have been given -- one to KIOCL for mining in 450 hectares (over 1,000 acres) and another to the Steel Authority of India Ltd/Vishveswaraya Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL) for taking up mining in 60.70 hectares (150 acres) in Sandur taluk of Ballari district.

The lease for the KIOCL is for mining in the Devadari forest block of the Swamymalai forest range and for SAIL/VISL, it is for mining in the Ramadurga range in the same forest area.



Ballari became notorious in the 2000s for indiscriminate and illegal mining.

Asserting Karnataka’s decision to halt handing over the forest land in Sandur to KIOCL for mining, minister Khandre cited violations by the company in the past, failure to pay fines, and the need for it to comply with certain conditions.

Key objections

He told The Federal: “KIOCL needs to comply with certain conditions. I have ordered that until the conditions are complied with, 401.5761 hectares of forest land should not be handed over to it.”

He said it was forest department land and a property of the state government.

After KIOCL submitted an application for mining in Devadari forest area in March 2018, Khandre said the nodal officer of the government filed objections.

The government decided against mining in the area after the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) ruled that this will be detrimental to natural forest and water resources.



But on October 9, 2020, the then government, through a senior official, set aside the objection by forest officials and gave a proposal to the Centre to approve mining.

According to sources in the department of industries, KIOCL is a flagship company under the ministry of steel, with a Mini Ratna status. It is an export-oriented unit with expertise in iron ore mining, filtration technology and production of high-quality pellets.

The Centre held 99.03 per cent stake in the company, which reported a standalone net loss of Rs.42.91 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 against a net profit of Rs 82.21 core in 2023.



The magnetic iron ore concentrate mined at the captive mines of Kudremukh was used for pellet making for more than three decades till December 2005.

KIOCL stopped mining at Kudremukh with effect from January 2006 after a Supreme Court judgment as the area was declared a national park.

Sandur is known as the ‘Oxygen Bank’ of Uttara Karnataka. The Samaj Parivarthan Samudaya (SPS), the National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources (NCPNR) and Jana Sangrama Parishat (JSP) forced Karnataka to halt the handing over of forest land in Sandur to KIOCL.

Kumaraswamy flayed



Founder-president of SPS and NCPNR, SR Hiremath, told The Federal that the Centre and the state governments have been urged to immediately cancel the new mining leases in Ballari.

Regretting Kumaraswamy’s decision, he said: “It is a matter of deep concern that the minister approved the KIOCL proposal on the very first day of his assuming office after listening to officials and forgetting the promise he made to us and the villagers of Sandur.”