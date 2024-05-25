Karnataka police station vandalised over alleged custodial death; officers suspended

During the early hours of Saturday (May 25), a violent mob vandalised a police station in Channagiri town and set several vehicles on fire following an alleged custodial death.

Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district, police said adding his health condition deteriorated and he died last night.



Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Channagiri police station inspector have been suspended following the attack.

'Not a custodial death'

He also said that it was not a custodial death.

As the news of the man's death spread, his relatives along with a large group of people went on a rampage, damaging police vehicles and hurling stones at the police station, alleging that he died in custody.

Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth said the body has been shifted to the government hospital and it will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.

According to the SP, police are patrolling the area and additional forces have been deployed in Channagiri.

Action will be taken based on the postmortem report. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a Magistrate, she said.

The police claimed that the accused died within six to seven minutes after being brought to the station.

"His parents are also aware of it and they have been convinced," Prashanth said.

Health issues

Reacting to the incident, Siddaramaiah the accused man has a history of epileptic seizures.

"The accused used to get fits. That's why I said that summoning him to the police station was wrong. The Depuy SP and police inspector have been suspended because without FIR no one can be brought to the police station," the CM said.

The accused should have been sent back after inquiry and he should not have been detained at the police station.

"Police are at fault, but it is not a lockup death. I have enquired it," he said.

(With agency inputs)