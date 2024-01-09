Karnataka petrol stations will show fuel prices in Kannada: Union Petroleum Minister

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said fuel prices at the petrol outlets in Karnataka will also be displayed in Kannada language from January 10.

Addressing a press conference as part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, he said the price of petrol at the fuel outlets here is only in English and Hindi and there was a request that it should be given in Kannada.

"There was a demand that it (prices of fuel) be displayed in Kannada and I immediately announced that it will be available in Kannada from tomorrow onwards. I have told my colleagues to notify the oil companies that they should have the prices indicated in Kannada," he added.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on the signboards and nameplates. PTI

