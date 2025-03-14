No decision yet on closing new universities: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Mar 14 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday told the Legislative Assembly that a decision will be taken on the closure or continuation of new universities established in the state, during the previous BJP government, based on the findings of the cabinet sub-committee.

He said Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed cabinet sub-committee tasked with reviewing the status of public universities in the state, is yet to submit its report to the government.

The chief minister said this in the Assembly when BJP MLA and former Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan sought discussion on the issue under an adjournment motion.

"We are not closing...seven new universities that were opened by them (BJP). We will not close any university. Whether to continue them or not a cabinet sub-committee has been formed headed by the Deputy Chief Minister. They have not yet given the report," Siddaramaiah said.

He said, "Even before the report is submitted, they (BJP) have developed concerns. We will not close. To look into whether -- to continue the universities or not, it (the cabinet sub-committee) has been formed." At this point, several BJP legislators, including Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal, questioned as to what the CM meant by saying that universities will not be closed, and the cabinet sub-committee has been formed to look into whether to continue the universities or not.

However, the CM responding to this, maintained that the cabinet sub-committee has not submitted the report and the matter has not been discussed in the cabinet yet.

"I feel it is premature to discuss this. There is no need for discussion on this by bringing an adjournment motion. It is not that important and it is not a matter of recent occurrence. There has been no decision yet," he said.

There is no need for any worry, Siddaramaiah further said, "Once the cabinet sub-committee report comes, we will decide in the cabinet whether to continue or not." Intervening at this point, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, said the CM's statement on the issue is different from what has been said by the Deputy Chief Minister and the Higher Education Minister, and that has caused the concern. "What the CM seems to be saying is we will close the door but won't lock it..." Siddaramaiah, however, reiterated that a cabinet sub-committee has been formed. After considering the pros and cons, they will submit a report. "The cabinet will then examine it and decide whether to continue (universities) or not." According to reports, at least nine new universities that are said to be on the radar are -- Koppal, Bagalkot, Haveri, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagar, Nrupathunga, Mandya and the Maharani cluster.

Shivakumar, last week, told the Assembly that the government would merge the new universities with their parent institutions. "We are just merging universities because they are not viable," he had said.

Earlier, as Narayan tried to push for discussion under an adjournment motion on the issue, Speaker U T Khader suggested that the issue can be raised during the discussion on budget, as there has already been some discussion on the matter.

Siddaramaiah too suggested the issue can be discussed during the budget discussion. However, Narayan, wanting to make preliminary mention or submission on the subject, stressed on the importance of universities for the all round development of a region and people living there, and said, there are concerns that the government is planning to shut down some universities citing financial reasons.

Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar said Narayan and the BJP were trying to raise the matter unnecessarily as it has become a "prestige issue" for them.

The Speaker, however, later said that he would allow discussion on the matter next week. PTI

