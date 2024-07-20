Karnataka mulls new cess on movie tickets, OTT fees to support arts

The Karnataka government is contemplating a new levy on movie tickets and OTT subscription fees to support the state's cinema and cultural artists.

The proposed cess is set to be adjusted every three years and will apply to cinema admissions, subscription services, and related revenue within Karnataka.

The cess would range from 1 to 2 per cent.

New Bill

Introduced in the Assembly on Friday (July 19), the Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) Bill, 2024 aims to establish a seven-member welfare board and create a fund dedicated to the social security and welfare of artists.

The Bill defines "cine and cultural activists" as anyone involved in the film industry, including actors, musicians, dancers, and those in various manual, supervisory, technical, artistic, or unskilled roles.

It also covers individuals engaged in activities deemed relevant by the government under this Act.

Besides this, the state plans to apply the cess to theatrical performances staged within Karnataka, further broadening the scope of support for the performers.