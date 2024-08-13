Karnataka MUDA scam: Court adjourns petitions against CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) A special court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of two private complaints against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority alternative site allotment scam.

The court is hearing the matter regarding the admissibility of the private complaint by two activists Snehamayi Krishna and T J Abraham.

The court has posted the case filed by Snehamayi Krishna to August 20 while Abraham’s petition will be taken up on August 21.

The case is related to the MUDA scam in which Siddaramaiah’s wife got alternative sites in an upmarket area for the alleged illegal acquisition of three acres and 16 guntas of agricultural land in Kesarur in Mysuru city.

Siddaramaiah has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has also issued a show cause notice to the CM asking why permission should not be given to prosecute him.

In reply, the Karnataka cabinet "strongly recommended" that the governor withdraw the notice issued to the chief minister. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)