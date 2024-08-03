Karnataka: MLA, son booked over cop’s ‘suicide’; govt orders probe

Karnataka Police on Saturday (August 3) registered a case against Congress MLA Channareddy Tannur and his son Pampanagouda Tannur after a Dalit sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide following his transfer within seven months of posting.

SI Parusharam’s wife Shwetha NV, who is pregnant, lodged a police complaint, following which the MLA and his son were booked on charges of intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace, abetment of suicide, and joint criminal liability. She alleged that the father-son duo had demanded Rs 30 lakh from her husband if he wished to continue in the same place.

Shwetha said Parashuram was in tears ever since he was transferred and told her that he felt suicidal. When Shwetha went to her parents’ house in Raichur for the delivery of her child, she got to know that Parashuram was in hospital, bleeding from his nose and mouth.

Wife slams police department

Addressing the media, Shwetha said the police department was supporting the MLA and not her husband. She also joined a protest demonstration staged by members of the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti (DSS), blocking the road demanding justice for Parashuram. Traffic was badly affected due to the agitation.

“The department itself is not with him today. Instead, it is supporting the MLA. It pays him money and supports him. How much money you want to feed him? Will you rear an MLA? Do you toil day and night ignoring your parents and family for an MLA? This MLA is responsible for it (suicide) but he has not come here yet. I want an FIR. We want justice,” Shwetha said.

Not suicide: Minister

However, Home Minister G Parameshwara claimed it was not a case of suicide. But he added that he had ordered a thorough investigation into the case.

“He (Parashuram) did not commit suicide. He did not write any death note. His wife has complained that he was suffering from the transfer issue. I will consider his allegation. An investigation will be done along those lines,” the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

He said the police were collecting preliminary information to conduct an investigation.

Political bickering

The incident soon took a political turn, with the Opposition BJP and the JD(S) slamming the government for pushing sincere officers towards suicide.

“A police sub-inspector from your community has died by suicide. Why did he do that? His wife alleges that he took the extreme step because he failed to pay a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to the MLA,” Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said at the launch of the Mysuru Chalo march jointly organised by the BJP and JD(S) in Bengaluru.

Dalit identity

He wondered if this is how Parameshwara would pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar.

In his reaction, Parameshwara said he goes by the law and not his community.

The BJP leaders reminded people that Chandrasekharan P, Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Accounts Superintendent, also died by suicide a few weeks ago. Chandrasekharan, in his suicide note, alleged the illegal transfer of Rs 187 crore, which led to the arrest of the former minister B Nagendra, and 12 other government and Union Bank of India officials.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

(With agency inputs)