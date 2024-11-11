Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed sparks row with ‘Kaaliya Kumaraswamy’ slur

Karnataka minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has courted controversy by calling Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy “Kaaliya”, a racist slur for being dark complexioned.

Retorting strongly, the JD(S) demanded that the Congress government sack Khan from the Cabinet.

Remark at rally

Khan made the controversial remark at an election rally on Sunday (November 10). Addressing minority community members in Ramanagara, Khan said the Channapatna Congress candidate, CP Yogeeshwara, had had no other option but to join the BJP earlier.

“Due to some differences in our party (Congress), he contested as an Independent. He had no option but to join the BJP. He was not ready to join the JD(S) because ‘Kaaliya Kumaraswamy’ was more dangerous than the BJP. Now he (Yogeeshwara) has come back home,” the minister said.

Yogeeshwara has a direct contest in the Channapatna Assembly bypoll against Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is contesting as an NDA candidate on a JD(S) ticket.

Row over Muslim votes

Khan also alleged that Kumaraswamy had said he did not need Muslim votes. He played out the audio of the purported statement of Kumaraswamy where he is heard saying, “My politics is not dependent on Muslim votes. I am making this clear. I don’t need Hijab or Pajaab.”

The minister told the audience, “Kumaraswamy says he does not want Hijab or Pajaab but he wants Muslim votes. Will you vote for him?”

He said Kumaraswamy was under the impression that he could buy Muslim votes. “Aye Kumaraswamy, tell me your bidding amount. The Muslim community will generate funds that can buy your entire clan,” Khan said amid loud cheers from the crowd.

JD(S) seeks dismissal of Khan

The JD(S) in a post on X called Khan a “racist”.

“Your power and greed that you will buy the family of Deve Gowda, who brought you up politically, will not last long,” the JD(S) said.

The party sought to know the colour of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, ministers HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarakiholi, Priyank Kharge, and KH Muniyappa.

“Dismiss this person with such a low mentality from the Cabinet immediately,” the party demanded.

Rijiju slams remark

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, too, condemned Khan’s slur.

“I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaalia Kumaraswamy’. This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi’s adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs,” Rijiju posted on X.

Rijiju was likely referring to Sam Pitroda, who resigned as the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress in May after his controversial comments triggered a storm but was reinstated in the post a month later.

(With agency inputs)