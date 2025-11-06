Karnataka minister invites sugarcane farmers for talks with CM, they insist on price hike

Karnataka Minister HK Patil has invited representatives of sugarcane farmers, who are demanding a fixed crop price of Rs 3,500 per tonne, to a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

However, the farmers' representatives, unwilling to meet the Chief Minister in Bengaluru, said they would call off their protest if the state government announced a higher price by Thursday (November 6) evening.

Farmers' protest in N. Karnataka

As the protest by farmers at Gurlapur Cross entered its seventh day and spread across several northern Karnataka districts, including Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Haveri, the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister met the farmers’ representatives on behalf of the government, attempting to persuade them to hold discussions with the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Gujarat’s farmers erupt in protest after suicide over crop loss, debt

The agitation has received support from various farmers’ associations, organisations, opposition BJP members, and students.

The protesting farmers reportedly blocked key routes in the Belagavi region and burnt tyres and effigies as a mark of protest.

Minister meets agitating farmers

After hearing the demands of the farmers, Patil said he was prepared to arrange for a meeting with the Chief Minister on Thursday evening, adding that a final decision would be taken by Friday (November 7) afternoon.

“On the morning of November 7, there will be a meeting with sugar factories, followed by a meeting with the officials. After receiving inputs from them, by 2 pm on November 7, we will announce the government’s decision, which will largely be pro-farmer,” he said, inviting a delegation of farmers to participate in the meeting.

Also Read: Why are Maharashtra farmers angry? Will their protest make a difference?

Speaking on behalf of the farmers, Sri Shashikant Guruji said they would withdraw the protest only if the government announced a higher price by Thursday evening.

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to convene another meeting to finalise the price and said that, depending on the outcome, the farmers would decide whether to end their protest.

“Our protest will continue. If we abandon it and go to Bengaluru to meet the Chief Minister, it will send the wrong message to our fellow farmers,” he said, criticising district in-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi and Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, both from Belagavi and owners of sugar factories, for not meeting the protesting farmers.

Farmers seek state aid

Farmers’ leader Chunappa Pujari urged the government to ensure that if the factories paid less than Rs 3,500 per tonne, the state should cover the shortfall.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra joined the farmers’ protest in Belagavi on Tuesday (November 4). Farmer leaders felicitated Vijayendra, whose birthday was the following day, at the protest venue.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene immediately and ensure that sugarcane farmers receive Rs 3,500 per tonne as demanded.

Also Read: Farmers' protest shakes Nagpur; HC warns against traffic blockade

Proposing a compromise, Bommai suggested that sugar factories pay Rs 3,300 per tonne, while the state government must contribute Rs 200 per tonne to meet the farmers’ demand. He added that, as several ministers in the government have vested interests in the sugar industry, the Chief Minister himself must take the lead in resolving the issue.

(With agency inputs)