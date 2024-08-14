Karnataka minister calls for review of guarantee schemes

Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday called for a review of the five guarantee schemes so that only the economically weaker sections benefit from them.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the schemes helped to put Rs 52,000 crore in the hands of crores of people, an average of Rs 50,000- 55,000 to each family every year.

Exclude the rich, says minister

Jarkiholi told the media, “I am not saying they (guarantees) should be stopped. People are saying that these guarantees should be given to the poor and not to the rich.

“This is being discussed in hotels, among workers and everywhere. Even the Opposition is asking, 'Why are you giving to the rich?' Give it to the poor,” the minister said.

He said the exchequer will save at least Rs 10,000 crore a year by axing the rich from the schemes, which were pre-elections promises of the Congress party.

The guarantee schemes

The schemes include free rides for Karnataka women in non-luxury government buses, free electricity up to 200 units for domestic consumers, allowance for unemployed graduates and diploma holders for two years, Rs 2,000 to women head of BPL families and 10 kg of free food grains to each BPL (Below Poverty Line) family member.

Minister for large and medium industries and infrastructure MB Patil said these guarantees are the Congress’s commitment and so they will continue.

He, however, supported the idea of giving the benefit of these schemes only to the BPL families.

Home minister G Parameshwara declined to comment saying his view was not important and such decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) latched on to Jarkiholi’s statement.



BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra said the state government was "unable to take the burden of 'freebies' as it has no money to do it".