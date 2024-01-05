Karnataka | Millets to be used in Indira Canteens, midday meals: Siddaramaiah

Millets will be used in Indira Canteens and in mid-day meals of school children in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.



Indira Canteens is a state-run food subsidisation programme.



The chief minister said a meeting of the concerned departments will be convened soon to discuss and decide on the use of millets in Indira Canteens and school meals.



This will help the people and school children to “become more healthy and strong", he said.

Siddaramaiah said his government will set up a centre for promotion of millet crops and facilitate production of high-quality millet seeds, development of new varieties as well as export of millets.

"Millets can be grown even in places where rainfall and soil fertility are low. Millets are very helpful for good health. Hence, the state government is continuously organising millet fairs", he said.



“Cereals are high in nitrogen, sodium, vitamins and fibre. Studies show that the consumption of chemically mixed food is also a major cause of many diseases today,” he said.

(With agency inputs)