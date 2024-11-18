Karnataka may sue Maharashtra govt over 'false ads' on guarantee schemes

Karnataka is contemplating to file a case against the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over “false advertisements” regarding the Congress-ruled state’s flagship schemes, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday (November 18).

"I'm getting the issue examined about taking legal action. We are thinking about filing a suit against the Maharashtra government because they have given false advertisements,” he told the media in Bengaluru. “We are thinking.”

Siddaramaiah said the false advertisements had been given out in the Maharashtra media by the BJP-led government “to mislead the people in order to get the votes” in Assembly elections.

Slams BJP for spreading canard

In his speeches in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has targeted the Karnataka government's guarantee schemes.

The Karnataka government is spending Rs 56,000 crore a year on its guarantee schemes, the chief minister said. “They (BJP) say we don't have money. Why are such schemes not being implemented in other states where BJP is in power,” he asked.

Siddaramaiah had on Saturday said that he was considering taking legal action against the BJP’s Maharashtra unit for spreading lies about his government.

Targets Kumaraswamy, Joshi

The Congress leader also lashed out at JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. “Let Kumaraswamy speak in Delhi. Karnataka's tax contribution is Rs 4.5 lakh crore per year but what we get is Rs 59,000-60,000 crore. If we give Rs 1, what we get back is 14 paise,” he said.

“The remaining money is with the Centre, let him (Kumaraswamy) get more funds for the state, instead of just speaking,” he said.

Saying that loans given to farmers of the state by NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) had fallen by 58 per cent this year, the chief minister demanded to know what Union ministers from the state -- Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi – were doing.

He also asked the media not to create confusion regarding BPL ration cards, adding that only ineligible ones will be axed. “We want the poor to get the benefits... Who is giving the ‘Anna Bhagya’ (free rice) scheme? Did BJP or JD(S) ever give? Siddaramaiah did it as the chief minister... The BJP only speaks,” he said.