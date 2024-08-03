Karnataka: Man dies after jumping in front of Metro rail in Bengaluru, services take a hit

A 35-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at Doddakallasandra station on Saturday August 3) evening, officials said.

The identity of the deceased who was runover by the train was not known. Investigations are on to identify the victim and the ascertain reason behind the extreme step, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said.



As a result of the incident, the Metro Rail services on Green Line were paralysed.

“As per the preliminary information a 35-year-old Man, has jumped in front of the approaching train at 17.45 hrs at Doddakallasandra Station,” the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said in a post on ‘X’.

It said that the train services on Green Line are suspended between Yelachenahalli and Silk Institute Stations. Services were on in the remaining section.

(With agency inputs)