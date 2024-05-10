Karnataka man chops off minor fiance's head after their marriage postponed

In one of the worst crimes committed against women, a man identified as Prakash brutally chopped off the head of a 16-year-old girl and carried it off with him after their proposed marriage was postponed as she was a minor.

After committing the gruesome murder, which occurred in Surlabbi district in Kodagu district, the 32-year-old accused Prakash fled the scene and is yet to be arrested, police said on Friday (May 10).

According to police, the girl Meena had just completed her SSLC this year and her engagement was fixed with Prakash on Thursday.



Violating POCSO Act

However, someone informed the Child Helpline number and officials from the Child Welfare Department reached Meena's house and counselled both the families saying that if they went ahead with the marriage, it would attract provisions of the POCSO Act and Child Marriage Act.

Both families then agreed that only after Meena attained the age of 18 she would be married to Prakash. The officials and the groom's family then left the place.

Gruesome assault

However, at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, Prakash barged into Meena's house, kicked her father and assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon, generally used for cutting trees. He then dragged the girl outside for about 100 metres, chopped off her head and fled the scene with it, the SP of Kodagu, K Ramarajan told PTI.

The victim's father and mother were admitted to a hospital where the woman was treated for her injuries. Her father did not receive any visible cut injuries, he said.

"All efforts are being taken to nab the accused," he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act, police said.

The victim has three sisters and two brothers and she was the youngest, police added.

(With inputs from agencies)