Karnataka: Lokayukta raids 54 locations linked to 13 govt officials

Bengaluru, Jul 19 (PTI) The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids at several locations linked to 13 state government officials across five districts in the state on Friday in connection with the disproportionate assets cases against them.

During the searches, the sleuths unearthed ill-gotten wealth to the tune of Rs 50 crore.

Legal Metrology Deputy Controller Athar Ali had the highest disproportionate assets among those raided.

He has allegedly amassed wealth worth Rs 8.63 crore, according to the Lokayukta.

He owned four plots, three houses valued at Rs 5.82 crore, cash amounting to Rs 25.19 lakh, ornaments worth Rs 2.08 crore, vehicles worth Rs 11 lakh and household articles estimated at Rs 37.45 lakh.

Mangaluru City Municipal Commissioner C L Anand had amassed assets worth Rs 2.78 crore, including three houses, and 4.7 acres of agricultural land.

Anand is a senior grade Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) officer posted as Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner in June, 2023.

He was transferred on July 4, after which he appealed to the state government against it.

On July 9, his transfer was cancelled.

The Additional Director in the Industries and Commerce Department C T Muddu Kumar, who is on deputation as the Chief Operating Officer in the Invest Karnataka Forum, too was searched.

The anti-corruption officers traced disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.41 crore, which included three houses, 6.20 acres of agriculture land and a farmhouse. He also possessed ornaments worth Rs 88.76 lakh.

Apart from Anand, the premises of Hebbagodi City Municipal Council Commissioner in Bengaluru Rural district and KAS officer K Narasimha Murthy were searched.

The premises of Yadgir Zilla Panchayat Project Director Balwant Rathod, Senior Veterinary Officer in Bengaluru Rural district R Siddappa, Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Antargange Gram Panchayat president Nagesh B Gowda in Bhadravati Taluk of Shivamogga district, Horticulture Department Deputy Director Prakash and Mandya Labour Officer Chetan Kumar were also raided today.

According to the official, the raids were carried out in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Shimoga, Yadgiri and Kalaburgi.

"Officials commenced the raid early this morning at 54 locations involving over 100 sleuths," the official said. PTI

