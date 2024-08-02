The Federal
Karnataka: Landslide near Puttur bypass, traffic on National Highway 275 blocked
x
Indian Navy personnel conduct a search operation for missing people following a landslide, in Uttara Kannada district, on July 29, 2024. Photo: PTI

Karnataka: Landslide near Puttur bypass, traffic on National Highway 275 blocked

Quoting local people, officials said landslide occurred at around 3 am after which vehicles going to Mysuru and Mangaluru started plying through Puttur town

The Federal
2 Aug 2024 5:59 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-02 05:59:04)

Mangaluru, Aug 2 (PTI) A landslide occurred on Puttur By-pass Road, which is also called Bantwal-Mysuru road and National Highway 275, officials said on Friday.

Quoting local people, they said the landslide occurred at around 3 am on Friday following which vehicles going to Mysuru and Mangaluru started plying through Puttur town.

According to police, there were no incidents of anybody or any vehicles getting stuck due to the landslide. Barricades have been erected on both approaches to the landslide site, diverting the traffic through Puttur city. The city police have also taken steps to regulate the traffic.

The State Highways Department sent excavation machinery and gangs of workers and started clearing the rubble at 8 am.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted more rains in the coastal and interior coastal regions, which might hamper clearance work on the affected stretches. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
KarnatakaLandslide
Read More
Next Story

Top Stories

X
sidekick