Kannadiga reservation in private sector: Karnataka puts Bill on hold

The Karnataka government has decided to put on hold its controversial proposal to grant reservation for Kannadigas in private firms. The decision, which aimed to prioritise employment opportunities for locals, has sparked a huge backlash from the business community and industry leaders alike. Critics have labelled the move as “fascist,” “discriminatory,” and “regressive,” raising concerns about its potential impact on the state’s economic environment and industrial growth.

It has been decided the issue will be discussed at length in the next cabinet meeting, where the final call will be taken.

According to sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge also urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold back on the bill and implement it only after proper study and research. They also asked the government not to hurt the sentiments of industrialists in IT and other sectors..

The official statement from the Chief Minister's office said, "The legislative proposal regarding the provision of reservations for Kannadigas in private sector organizations, industries, and enterprises has been temporarily halted. It will be reviewed again in the coming days for a decision."

The Siddaramaiah government’s proposal sought to mandate a certain percentage of jobs in private companies to be reserved for Kannadigas. The rationale behind this move was to address unemployment among the local population and ensure that the benefits of economic development are shared with the residents of the state.