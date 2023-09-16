Karnataka: HSRP must for all vehicles: How to apply and other details

The Karnataka government's transport department has notified that all vehicles registered before April 1, 2019 have to be affixed with High Security Registration Plates(HSRP). The deadline for completing the process is November 17, 2023.



The circular says that HSRP is mandatory for all vehicles - two and three wheelers, light motor vehicles, passenger cars, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, trailer, tractor, etc.

What is HSRP?

It is an aluminium number plate with a chromium hologram of the Ashoka Chakra that is applied with a hot stamping process that should prevent counterfeiting. The plate is fixed with two locks.

How to get HSRP for your vehicle in Karnataka?

- Visit the website https://transport.karnataka.gov.in OR www.siam.in, and click on “HSRP”

- Choose your vehicle manufacturer

- Fill basic vehicle details

- Choose dealer location as per your convenience for affixation of HSRP

- Pay HSRP fee online. No payment to be made in cash.

- An OTP will be sent to the mobile of vehicle owner

- Choose date and time of affixation as per your convenience

- Visit any of your vehicle manufacturer / dealer

- For affixation of HSRP, you may also request for the affixation to be done at your office or residence

The transport department has warned vehicle owners not to affix imitation HSRP / look-alike plates / smart number plates with fake hologram / IND mark / INDIA inscribed or engraved from any open market road-side vendors. Those are not HSRP.

The circular also informs the public that no transaction in RTO Offices such as change of ownership, address, fitness certificate, etc. will be permitted without the affixation of HSRP.

There will be no fine for vehicles presenting valid HSRP receipts up to 30 days from the appointment date.