Hindutva activist Kerehalli arrested for derogatory remarks against Karnataka minister

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) A Hindutva activist has been arrested for allegedly threatening and making derogatory remarks against Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, police sources said on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Puneeth Kerehalli had flayed Khan for calling Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy 'Kaalia' while campaigning for Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara, contesting the Channapatna assembly bypoll.

Reacting to it, Kerehalli made derogatory comments against Khan.

Based on a complaint by Khan's supporter, the Chamarajpet police registered a case against Kerehalli amd arrested him. PTI

