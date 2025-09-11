Karnataka: More PILs against invite to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has received three more Public Interest Litigations (PILs) challenging the state government's decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year's 'Mysuru Dasara'.

The petitions are yet to be taken up for hearing.

Mysuru district administration last week had formally invited Mushtaq, despite objections from some sections, including opposition BJP.

One petition, filed by Bengaluru resident H S Gourav, has sought a direction to the state government to withdraw its decision inviting Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration. The petitioner has further prayed that the inauguration of Dasara festival be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and performed only by Hindu dignitaries, in accordance with Hindu Agamic practices.

Similar PILs have been filed by Bengaluru-based industrialist T Girish Kumar and Abhinava Bharat Party National Vice President R Sowmya.

Last week, BJP leader and former Mysuru MP Prathap Simha had moved the High Court, seeking a stay on the state government's invitation to Mushtaq.

The controversy stems from allegations that Mushtaq has made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu culture".

Simha and other critics argue that her selection for the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespects religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event.

Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.

Dasara is traditionally inaugurated on the first day by showering flowers on the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru and its royals, amid chanting of Vedic hymns, at the premises of Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Objections have been raised by BJP leaders and others to the state government's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, following an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

Several BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.

However, Mushtaq, on her part, has said that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media.

Accusing the BJP of politicising Mysuru Dasara, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said, the festival is celebrated by people belonging to all communities as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), and writer Mushtaq has been invited to inaugurate it, to honour her, for winning International Booker Prize. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)