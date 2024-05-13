Karnataka | HD Revanna granted conditional bail in kidnapping case

A Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru on Monday (May 13) granted bail to former minister and JD (S) MLA HD Revanna in a kidnapping case linked to the sexual harassment case registered against his son Prajwal Revanna.

The case was registered following a complaint by the woman's son, who alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son Prajwal. The woman was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal, police sources have said.



Delivering the verdict, the court granted him conditional bail and directed him to cooperate with the SIT investigating the case.

Revanna’s lawyer earlier contended that the victim had stated on social media that she was not abducted while Revanna and his son Prajwal were not involved in such activities. However, the public prosecuted pleaded that the accused should not be granted bail as he was very powerful and could influence the investigation.



Meanwhile, there are reports that he may be released from jail on Monday night or Tuesday morning after completing the legal formalities for grant of bail.



The 66-year-old former minister was arrested by the SIT on May 4. His three-day police custody ended on May 8, following which he was remanded to seven-day judicial custody till May 14.



