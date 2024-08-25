Karnataka HC stays probe against man accused of cruelty for denying wife French fries

Bengaluru, Aug 23 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has stayed the investigation into a case against a man for allegedly preventing his wife from eating French fries, after the delivery of their child in the US.

Justice M Nagaprasanna found the allegations against the man to be trivial and therefore stayed the probe.

In his ruling, the judge remarked that continuing the investigation would amount to an abuse of the legal process.

"Allowing any investigation against the husband would become an abuse of the process of law and putting a premium on the allegations of the wife that she was not given to eat French fries at the relevant point of time. Therefore, there shall be an interim order of stay on all investigation qua the husband," he said.

The woman's husband, who is employed in the United States, was also granted permission to return to his job after he assured the court that he would cooperate with the investigating authorities and not evade the process.

The man's petition sought to stay the investigation, arguing that the complaint was frivolous.

His lawyer pointed out that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him, preventing him from returning to work in the US, following his wife's complaint.

The court had previously stayed the investigation against the man's parents, who were also named in the complaint.

In her complaint, the wife alleged that her husband had not allowed her to eat French fries, rice, and meat shortly after the birth of their child. The husband countered it by claiming that during their stay in the US before the child's birth, his wife made him perform all the household chores.

Justice Nagaprasanna criticized the use of the LOC in this case, describing it as an abuse of the legal system. He concluded that the complaint appeared frivolous and permitted the man to return to the US for his professional obligations. PTI

