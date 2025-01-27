Karnataka HC reserves verdict on MUDA case probe by independent agency

Bengaluru, Jan 27 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court has reserved its order on whether to transfer the MUDA case to an independent agency, such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The petitioners in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case, which involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others as accused, had requested the court to refer the case to the CBI or another independent agency.

The Lokayukta police have registered a case against the accused and have questioned them.

However, the petitioners, who are activists, are not satisfied saying that the police wing of the state’s ombudsman cannot probe their superior, which is the Chief Minister, in a fair manner.

Justice M Nagaprasanna said, “The subject petition was preferred invoking the jurisdiction of this court under section 226 and 482 of the CrPC reference of the matter to the independent agency like that of the CBI or otherwise as the prayer is in the alternative.” The judge also quoted the orders passed by his court from time to time while hearing the petitions.

“In pursuant to the said order, the directions of the concerned court i.e. the session court was deferred up to January 28, 2025. Therefore, the filing of the report that was directed by the concerned court to the Lokayukta on or before was to be honoured before January 28.” “In the light of the matter being heard at length, I deem it appropriate to extend the same till the pronouncement of the judgment. Judgment reserved,” the bench said.

In the MUDA site allotment case, it is alleged compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah's wife in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been "acquired" by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

It is alleged Parvathi had no legal title over this 3.16 acres of land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

The Lokayukta as well as the ED are probing the matter simultaneously. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)