Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case

The Karnataka High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, who is facing a SIT inquiry in connection with the abduction case of an alleged sex scam victim of former MP and her son Prajwal Revanna.

The high court, which had heard the arguments last week, had reserved its verdict. The order was announced by the Bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit. The Bench announced the final order on the anticipatory bail application on Tuesday (June 18).

“Argument unacceptable”

“Bhavani Revanna answered 85 questions posed by the police. Therefore, the argument that she did not cooperate with the investigation cannot be accepted,” said the Bench, adding that the police should not “expect the accused to give the answers they want”.

“The argument that Bhavani did not give food and clothes to the victim is also unacceptable,” the court said, noting that the victim had stated that her sister had sent clothes and food.

Court’s condition

The high court has, however, imposed a condition that Bhavani Revanna cannot enter Mysore and Hassan districts. She has also been ordered to cooperate with the SIT in the investigation.

In connection with the Prajwal Revanna pen-drive case, a man lodged a complaint that one of the women in the videos was his mother and she was missing. A complaint was lodged and the woman rescued. HD Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna was issued a notice to attend the SIT inquiry in that case.

(This article originally appeared in The Federal Karnataka)