Karnataka HC adjourns POCSO case against ex-CM Yediyurappa for a week

Bengaluru, July 26 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned for a week former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s petition to quash the POCSO case registered against him.

Yediyurappa had approached the high court against his arrest following a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The high court restrained the police from taking any precipitative action against the BJP veteran.

On Friday, the high court adjourned the matter for a week. With this, Yediyurappa got relief for a week from the arrest.

A woman had complained to the police alleging that Yediyurappa sexually harassed her 17-year-old daughter when they went to meet him to address their grievances.

The police served him notice twice to depose before the investigation officer but he did not turn up.

Later, the police approached a city court, following which an arrest warrant was issued against Yediyurappa.

In the meantime, he approached the HC requesting it to quash the FIR stating that it was false.

