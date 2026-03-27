Karnataka sanctions funds for Karkala Mahamastakabhisheka infrastructure

Udupi (Karnataka), Mar 27 (PTI) The Karnataka government has approved financial assistance for infrastructure development in connection with the upcoming Mahamastakabhisheka in Karkala.

Mahamastakabhisheka is a major festival marked by the grand anointing of the 57-foot monolithic statue of Lord Gommateshwara (Bahubali).

Held once every 12 years, this ancient ritual draws millions of devotees.

Speaking to PTI, Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar said that Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a viewing platform (attalige), of which Rs 37.50 lakh will be released in the first instalment.

In addition, the government has cleared a total grant of around Rs 1.59 crore in the 2025–27 budget, under a special case, to provide essential facilities for the festival. Of this, 75 per cent of the amount will be released in the initial phase.

Kumar said the funds were approved following a request to ensure adequate infrastructure for the grand event, which is scheduled to be held in 2027. PTI

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