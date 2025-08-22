Karnataka govt offers 50 pc discount on pending Bengaluru traffic fines

The Karnataka government on Thursday (August 21) announced a one-time 50 per cent concession on penalties for pending cases recorded through the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system.

Mobile e-challans are digital traffic violation notices sent via SMS or email.

50 pc concession

According to a government order dated August 21, the concession will apply from August 23 to September 12.

The order noted that the Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Bengaluru, had requested a similar concession to settle cases registered in the Transport Department prior to 2018-19.

However, after consideration, the government decided to extend the concession only to cases under the Police Department’s mobile e-challan system, the order stated.

CM urges compliance

The Bengaluru Traffic Police said the fines can be paid through its website (https://btp.gov.in/), mobile application, or at the nearest traffic police station.

Motorists are advised to check for any pending challans linked to their vehicle registration numbers and make payments before the offer ends on September 12.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged people to "make full use of the limited-period opportunity".

In a post on X, he said, "Our government is committed to promoting road safety, law-abiding behavior, and public convenience. Pay the pending fines of traffic violations on your vehicles and follow the traffic rules."

Discount drive

The initiative is aimed at enabling motorists to clear their outstanding dues at an affordable rate and avoid potential legal action.

Similar drives in the past have seen strong public response and helped authorities recover substantial sums in unpaid fines.

In 2023, the Bengaluru Traffic Police introduced a similar 50 per cent waiver on pending fines, which brought in over Rs 5.6 crore and resolved more than 2 lakh traffic violations.

BTP officials said the ongoing discount drive is part of continuous efforts to promote timely payment of traffic fines and ensure smoother traffic management.

(With agency inputs)