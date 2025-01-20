Will Karnataka govt ban 'Kantara 2' shooting?

Bengaluru, Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre said on Monday that the shooting for 'Kantara Chapter 1', also referred to as 'Kantara 2', in Hassan district, will be banned and action will be taken if inspection, reveal that the film crew had violated rules, causing damage to wildlife or flora and fauna.

Sources said the locals have complained that the crew of the film starring Rishabh Shetty have been causing damage to the environment in and around Gavibetta, Herur village in Hassan district, by reportedly using explosives while shooting.

The crew have also allegedly ventured deep into the forest when the permission to shoot is restricted to the village grazing land.

"Farmers are already struggling with wild elephant attacks. Despite the Supreme Court’s directive to protect forests, officials have been negligent. Immediate action must be taken to prevent further damage," warned a man in a video message, claiming to be a former Zilla Panchayat member. The unverified video is also being circulated on social media.

Meanwhile, replying to a question from reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, Khandre said the Hombale Films team had sought permission to shoot the film for 23 days on the edge of Gavibetta and the surrounding protected forest.

He said the Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests has given conditional permission for this. "However, there are reports in the media that the Kantara team is using explosives during the shoot, which is disturbing the wildlife. As soon as I came to know about the matter, I have instructed the officials and have asked them to visit the place today (Monday) and inspect it," said Khandre, who is also Bidar District In-charge Minister.

He said if the film crew violates the conditions and causes any damage to wildlife or flora and fauna, the officials can immediately stop the shooting and take action.

In the order issued on Monday, Khandre directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Biology to visit the shooting spot at the earliest.

Sources said the locals have also lodged a case at the Yesalur Police Station. PTI

