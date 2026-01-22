Karnataka Guv Gehlot to attend Assembly session; suspense over speech content

The conflict between the Karnataka state government and Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has now reached the Vidhana Soudha. The joint session to be held on Thursday (January 22) has generated a lot of curiosity.

Initially, the Governor had refused to give a speech at the session, but at the last minute he informed the Speaker’s office that he will attend the House. According to sources, the Governor will arrive by 9.45 am.

However, when The Federal approached the Speaker’s office, the officials said they are following all the protocol to welcome the Governor to the Vidhana Soudha, but they haven’t received any information from the Governor's office.

Will Gehlot read Paragraph 11 of the speech?

There is uncertainty over whether the Governor will deliver the speech in the session or just attend and leave. The Governor has strongly objected to the mention of the “VB-G RAM G scheme” in Paragraph 11 of the government’s speech and is said to have decided not to read that part.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has insisted that the disputed lines should not be removed, and AS Ponnanna met the Governor on behalf of the government to persuade him to read it.

Article 175 of the Constitution makes it mandatory for the Governor to attend the session. However, under Article 176, the Governor has the right to object to certain parts of the speech. Therefore, similar to what happened in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, there is a possibility that the Governor may refuse to read the government’s speech.

Govt ready for legal battle

If the Governor does not deliver the speech or refuses to read the government’s policies during Thursday’s (January 22) session, the state government has decided to immediately approach the Supreme Court. The Advocate General has been instructed to make the necessary preparations. Today’s actions by the Governor are expected to create a new political stir in the state.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already instructed the Advocate General to be prepared for legal steps if a constitutional crisis arises. The government is closely watching every move of the Governor and will decide its future legal course based on his actions, according to official sources.

What is in Paragraph 11?

Law Minister HK Patil, responding to the controversy, clarified that they have not been informed that the Governor will not attend the joint session.

He said, “According to the Constitution, it is mandatory for the Governor to attend the session, and the government will request him accordingly.”

On the question of legal action, he said, “At present, there is no unavoidable situation to start a legal battle, and we believe such a situation will not arise. If it does, we will decide then.”

He added that Paragraph 11 of the speech not only mentions the “VB-G Ram G” scheme, but also refers to the Centre’s stand, injustice done to the state, and the work that needs to be done. He defended the government’s position by saying that the speech may contain many such paragraphs.