Karnataka collects samples to test claims about cancer causing substances in eggs

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 16 (PTI) Amid social media claims about eggs from a particular brand containing "genotoxic substances" that may cause cancer, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday said that samples have been collected for tests and based on the report further action will be taken.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLC Ramesh Babu, during the 'zero hour' in the Legislative Council, he said that there is no need for people to worry based on the information that is in circulation.

As per social media claims, lab tests on a batch of eggs from a particular brand have detected traces of nitrofuran and nitroimidazole in eggs, which are reportedly banned for use in poultry.

These substances might be present in eggs as they may have been used in poultry farming to keep hens away from bacterial infection and to ensure that they produce more eggs.

"Lot is being discussed regarding eggs. We are gathering complete information about it. Last year we tested 124 samples of eggs, and during that time 123 were tested as good quality and only one sample had quality issues. On recent reports regarding eggs on social media, we don't have complete information," Rao said.

He said samples of eggs from the concerned company or brand have been collected for test. Similarly, other egg samples have also been collected.

"It may take 4-5 days for the report to come. Once it comes, we can take further action. But I want to say that there is no need for people to worry regarding eggs, because, unnecessarily, some news has come and it is getting publicity," he said, adding that the government will, however, maintain caution and will get them examined through tests.

The minister said he has asked the state government authorities to also speak to the central government's food safety officials regarding this.

MLC Babu, raising the issue, said that the social media claims have worried people about the use of eggs.

He said this may have ill effects on the poultry industry, and urged the government to act against such "misinformation" by taking necessary legal action. PTI

