Karnataka: Drama, flip-flop over minister Nagendra's resignation

Minutes after declaring that he had quit his post, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra, who is facing allegations in connection with an illegal money transfer case involving a state-run corporation, said on Thursday (June 6) that he had not resigned yet.

The Scheduled Tribes welfare minister reportedly submitted his resignation following instructions from Siddaramaiah and his deputy and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, reports said. As news spread, DK Shivakumar himself said the minister had not tendered his resignation.

Nagendra insisted that he had not quit yet. He said he would meet the media in the evening. Shivakumar said earlier, after meeting Nagendra, that the latter was not involved in anything illegal.

Corruption and suicide



A multi-crore scam came to light after an officer in the Valmiki Development Corp committed suicide. In his suicide note, he said money belonging to the department had been transferred out with the knowledge of the minister. This fueled demands by the Opposition for the minister’s resignation.