Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao's controversial viral video triggers govt probe

A video clip purportedly showing Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao, in a compromising position with a woman, has gone viral on Monday (January 19).

Ramachandra Rao, who is currently serving as the head of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), is the stepfather of Ranya Rao, an accused in a gold smuggling case. Ramachandra Rao has rubbished the video as “morphed”.

According to multiple media reports, the 47-second-long video was apparently recorded using a mobile phone inside Rao’s chamber. The reports further stated that the clip appears to be a compilation of multiple videos.

Rao calls video ‘fabricated’

Soon after the video went viral, Rao went to the residence of Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. However, the meeting did not take place.

Speaking to reporters outside the minister's house, he said, "I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it.” When reporters said that this is an old video, he said, "Old means, eight years ago when I was in Belagavi." Asked about his next course of action, he said he would discuss with his advocate about it.

"I am shocked. It is all fabricated, a lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it," Rao said.

When reporters asked how this happened, he said, "I will know only if it had happened. I don't know about it." He added that he will explain to the Home Minister that false information is being spread.

Who is Ramachandra Rao?

Ramachandra Rao, a 1993-batch IPS officer, was in the headlines in 2025 when his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a gold smuggling case.

Ranya Rao is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Prison. Following her arrest, an investigation was launched to determine whether K Ramachandra Rao was involved in the case, and he was sent on compulsory leave. However, he was given a clean chit and posted as DGP, DCRE.

CM Siddaramaiah warns of action

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah warned of action if the official was found guilty. The DGP's attempt to clarify his position with Home Minister G Parameshwara did not fructify.

"We will get it investigated." "I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is," he added.

Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the government will take action if someone has done something wrong.

"Being the Woman and Child Development Minister I can tell you that we will take action mercilessly, irrespective of the seniority he holds," she told reporters.

BJP slams Ramachandra Rao

Senior BJP MLA and former Minister S Suresh Kumar slammed the "disgraceful act of a police officer" as "an inexcusable crime".

"Rao has committed an act that has brought a blot on the entire police department. The act committed by this senior officer, in uniform and within his own office, has made people view the police department itself with suspicion and doubt," Kumar said in a statement.

The MLA alleged that earlier when large-scale gold smuggling had taken place by misusing the official's name and position, the government had washed its hands of the matter by sending him on compulsory leave.

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli demanded Rao's suspension.

(With agency inputs)