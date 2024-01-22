Karnataka: Dalits stop BJP's Mysuru MP Pratap Simha from entering village

BJP MP from Mysuru, Pratap Simha, was on Monday stopped from entering a village that had supplied stone used to sculpt the Ayodhya Ram temple idol by a group of Dalits who accused him of neglecting them.



Simha, elected to the Lok Sabha from the area, in 2014 and 2019, was also charged with making derogatory comments about Dalits.

Heated confrontation

Media reports said an angry crowd, speaking animatedly in Kannada, stopped the MP, leading to a heated verbal confrontation. The BJP leader’s police escorts dragged away some of the villagers. Also present was the local MLA, GT Devegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular), now a BJP ally.

MP shouted at

One man wearing a light green shirt was particularly vociferous and was physically restrained. Simha and his aides tried to reason with the man but he refused to budge.

"You haven't done anything. We have done everything. We also respect Lord Ram. Please get out," the man told Simha.

MP retreats

After a while, Simha walked away, with one of his detractors walking behind and continuing the argument. The MP again tried to calm him before a policewoman intervened and escorted Simha to his vehicle. Simha then drove away.

Parliament episode

The visit to the Mysuru village came hours before the Ayodhya temple consecration.

Simha was in the spotlight last month after it was found that his office had written to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to request for visitors' passes for two men who released smoke inside the House during a protest.