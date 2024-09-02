Karnataka: Congressman Deshpande wants to be CM if high command, Siddaramaiah agree

Veteran Congress leader RV Deshpande has thrown in the ring for the chief ministership post in Karnataka, it seems.

Talking to reporters in Mysuru, Deshpande said that he is keen to become the chief minister of the state if the Congress high command and Siddaramaiah agree. Tired of being a minister, as in the previous government, Deshpande who is the Chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission, candidly admitted that he harbours an ambition to become the chief minister.

No leadership change

However, the 77-year-old Congressman also made it clear that there is no question of leadership change in the state. But, he pointed out, “But one should have ambition in life. I am two years older than the CM. Even if the high command permits me to be CM, Siddaramaiah should also give his approval.”

Clarifying that he and Siddaramaiah are good friends, Deshpande emphasised that Siddaramaiah would be the CM for a full five-year term.

Further, he claimed that the meeting between ministers Dr G Parameshwara and Satish Jarkiholi was held to discuss departmental issues and did not mean anything else.

Deshpande also reiterated that Siddaramaiah had no role to play in the MUDA scam case, adding that those making accusations have failed to furnish details.

Recalling how the late Ramakrishna Hegde had resigned as chief minister when phone-tapping allegations were levelled against him, Deshpande added that “value-based politics are a thing of the past”.

On Saturday (August 31), the Congress unit in Karnataka had staged a Raj Bhavan Chalo march to ensure that the governor's office should not become the office of a party. They staged the protest to demand protection for the sanctity of the constitutional post.

The Congress government is at loggerheads with the Karnataka governor Thawar Chand Gehlot after he granted permission to investigate and prosecute the CM i the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority msite allotment scam.

Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi is accused of getting compensatory sites in the Mysuru upmarket area against the 'illegal acquisition' by MUDA of 3 acres and 16 guntas of her agricultural land in Kesare village in Mysuru.

Siddaramaiah has accused the governor of trying to destabilise the Congress government and accused Gehlot of discriminating against him while granting permission for persecution.