Karnataka Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik dies after heart attack

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Karnataka Congress MLA from Shorapur Raja Venkatappa Naik passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday.

He was 64 years old and passed away due to a heart attack, party sources said.

"Demise (Of Venkatappa Naik) is confirmed at Manipal hospital old airport road at 1.50 pm. His family has requested privacy," the hospital said in a statement without explaining further.

The four time MLA was recently appointed as the Chairman of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the hospital and paid his respects to the departed leader.

Expressing grief over the demise of his "long-time political comrade", Siddaramaiah said, "I met him three days ago and enquired about his health." "The passing away of Raja Venkatappa Naik, a popular personality among the people, is an irreparable loss both personally and to state politics. I pray that may the departed soul rest in peace and his family and fans find strength to bear the pain," he posted on social media platform X.

Expressing grief, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he knew Naik very well.

"He (Naik)was ever smiling and used to work taking everyone along," he said in his condolence statement. PTI

