'Bribery' row: Karnataka Congress MLA Patil meets Surjewala

Bengaluru, Jun 30 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA B R Patil, who had recently alleged bribery in the allotment of public housing, met AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala here on Monday.

The MLA said he had brought all related matters to the General Secretary's notice. It is now up to the party high command to take appropriate action, he added.

Patil, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission, had made the bribery allegation in a phone conversation with Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's private secretary, Sarfaraz Khan.

The conversation, which went viral, caused embarrassment to the ruling Congress government.

The MLA later confirmed that the claims made in the leaked call were true.

"I met Surjewala and brought everything to his notice. He has taken note of it. What action they take is up to the high command," Patil told reporters after the meeting.

Dismissing reports of being "disgruntled", Patil said, "I am a fighter. The system needs correction... I have discussed everything." Asked whether he was satisfied with the meeting, he replied, "I am neither sad nor happy. I am a political worker."



Meanwhile, Congress MLA Raju Kage from Kagwad, who had also expressed dissatisfaction, said he would meet Surjewala on Tuesday as he had an official meeting in Belagavi today.

"I received the meeting intimation late yesterday. I will leave today and meet him tomorrow. I have already informed him. I will answer whatever questions he asks," Kage told reporters in Belagavi.

When asked about the agenda of the meeting, Kage said, "It’s about the same issues I have already spoken about." Kage had recently hinted at resigning, citing delays in developmental works and fund release to his constituency. He also alleged that the administration had "completely collapsed."



The open criticism by both Patil and Kage has put the Congress government in tight spot, with opposition BJP and JD(S) accusing it of "rampant corruption" and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Siddaramaiah met both MLAs last week after returning from New Delhi and reportedly assured them that their concerns would be addressed. He also urged them not to speak publicly against the government, sources said. PTI

