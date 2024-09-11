Karnataka Congress leaders seek Rahul’s warning to those in ‘CM race’

A group of Congress leaders has written to Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to warn party leaders and state ministers who are weighing in for the chief minister’s post in the event of a leadership change in Karnataka.

The signatories of the letter, including current and former lawmakers and some former ministers, have also urged him to issue a direction not to issue damaging statements in future, in the interest of the Congress and Karnataka.

Workers getting demoralized

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA site allotment case is being heard in the high court, Congress leaders seem to be preparing for a race to become the CM, in case of a leadership change in the state, with several of them openly expressing their desire.

“...more than six leaders, including senior ministers, are issuing statements claiming the post of Chief Minister, instead of fighting against BJP and JD(S). Due to this, many of our leaders and workers are getting demoralized and losing hope in the government and the party,” the letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi said.

People losing faith

Similarly, the people of Karnataka are gradually losing faith in the party and government, because of “infighting and reckless statements” of some leaders, it said. The leaders urged Rahul “to…warn them against issuing such damaging statements in future in the interest of Congress party and state of Karnataka”.

Congress leaders BL Shankar, VS Ugrappa, HM Revanna, VR Sudarshan, L Hanumanthaiah, and Prakash Rathod are some of the signatories of the letter.

Names doing the rounds

State Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda had on Monday written to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to curb speculation over the chief minister’s tenure.

While Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President DK Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in the case of any change in leadership, names of senior Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.

Verbal duel

A verbal duel of sorts had erupted between two senior Ministers — MB Patil and Shivanand Patil — about seniority as the yardstick to become the chief minister.

Senior Congress MLAs — Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson RV Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayrareddy, who is Siddaramaiah’s financial adviser — too have expressed their wish to become the chief minister.

(With agency inputs)