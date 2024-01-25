Karnataka Congress hints at 'pressure' as Jagdish Shettar rejoins BJP
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar slam 'breach of trust', say party gave due respect to Shettar who only faced humiliation from BJP
As former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar went back to the BJP fold on Thursday (January 25), the state's Congress unit said it had shown him nothing less than complete respect, and wondered if he was under "pressure" to rejoin the saffron party.
Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party today. He cited his long association with the BJP, and said many of his well-wishers wanted him to rejoin the party.
"The Congress party has given due respect to Jagadish Shettar, who faced humiliation from the BJP," said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "We gave a ticket to Jagadish Shettar for the Legislative Assembly elections in 2023. Even though he was not successful, we honored him by making him MLC. There is no injustice towards Jagadish Shettar in the Congress party."
'We trusted him'
The state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recalled Shettar stating just yesterday that he would not join the BJP.
"Today, it is not known what pressure led him to join the BJP. Shettar stated yesterday that he will not return to the BJP again and Congress party has given him a political rebirth. I trusted his words. Due to his senior leadership status, the Congress party had treated them with great respect.
"Recently, starting from the Ram Mandir issue to other matters, Shettar had made several statements against the BJP. It has been reported by officials that he was called by party leaders to send a resignation letter through fax. It is not known whether he was pressured into it."
Call for 'conscience'
Responding to Shettar's statement that he had rejoined the BJP in the national interest, Shivakumar asked: "Did he not know about national interest when he was not given the ticket (by BJP)? Did he not know about Congress and national interest, when Congress made him MLC for five years?"
Asked whether Shettar has fallen prey to any allurements, he said: "He (Shettar) has to say what allurements were given to him. I can only say that Congress treated him respectfully....all of us have conscience, he too will have conscience."
On whether Laxman Savadi (Congress MLC, who too had joined party from BJP ahead of Assembly polls) will also go back to BJP, Shivakumar said, "No one will go, quitting the party. Shatter has gone, it's a different matter, despite people rejecting him by a margin of 35,000 votes (in May Assembly polls), Congress treated him respectfully, rest conscience and people will decide."
Speaking to reporters at Virajpet in Kodagu district, Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of the development, but repeatedly maintained that Congress treated Shettar respectfully and that he had assured that he would not go back to BJP.
Meeting with top leaders
PTI, quoting sources, said Shettar had met Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda as he was persuaded to rejoin the saffron organisation. He had quit the BJP in a huff last year after being denied a ticket to contest the assembly polls. He had then joined the Congress but lost the polls.
