Karnataka Congress hints at 'pressure' as Jagdish Shettar rejoins BJP

As former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar went back to the BJP fold on Thursday (January 25), the state's Congress unit said it had shown him nothing less than complete respect, and wondered if he was under "pressure" to rejoin the saffron party.

Shettar, who had quit the BJP to join the Congress ahead of the state assembly polls last year, rejoined his old party today. He cited his long association with the BJP, and said many of his well-wishers wanted him to rejoin the party.

"The Congress party has given due respect to Jagadish Shettar, who faced humiliation from the BJP," said Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "We gave a ticket to Jagadish Shettar for the Legislative Assembly elections in 2023. Even though he was not successful, we honored him by making him MLC. There is no injustice towards Jagadish Shettar in the Congress party."

'We trusted him'

The state's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recalled Shettar stating just yesterday that he would not join the BJP.

"Today, it is not known what pressure led him to join the BJP. Shettar stated yesterday that he will not return to the BJP again and Congress party has given him a political rebirth. I trusted his words. Due to his senior leadership status, the Congress party had treated them with great respect.

"Recently, starting from the Ram Mandir issue to other matters, Shettar had made several statements against the BJP. It has been reported by officials that he was called by party leaders to send a resignation letter through fax. It is not known whether he was pressured into it."