Karnataka: Cong workers protest Governor's sanction to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Congress workers and supporters staged protests across Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, and other parts of the state on Saturday (August 17), opposing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's decision to allow the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA alternative site 'scam'.

In Bengaluru, a massive protest was organised by Congress workers and members of Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha at Gandhi Nagar here demanding removal of the Governor.



Raising anti-Gehlot slogans, they even burnt effigies of the Governor and carried placards saying "Remove Governor, Save State".

Similar protests were also carried in support of Siddaramaiah in other parts of the state -- including Mandya and Davanagere.

In Mysuru, raising slogans "down down anti-people BJP and JD(S), down down to BJP agent governor" and holding placards "Go back Governor" in Kannada, the Congress workers alleged conspiracy against the AHINDA (an acronym for minorities, backward classes, Dalits and Adivasis) leader. They also set tyres on fire as a mark of protest in Siddaramaiah's home district.

Granting sanction for prosecution against Siddaramaiah in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’, Gehlot has said it is very necessary to conduct a neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation.

He said he is prima facie "satisfied" that the allegations and the supporting materials disclose commission of offences.

The Governor also termed as "irrational" the decision taken by the Council of Ministers advising him to withdraw his showcause notice to the chief minister and to reject the application seeking prosecution sanction. PTI

