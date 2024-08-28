Bommai's PA files complaint against lawyer who accused an ex-CM of sexual impropriety

A close aide of former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, currently MP from Haveri, has filed a police complaint against a lawyer who claimed a former CM had obtained sexual favours from actresses by gifting them luxurious cars and bungalows during his tenure.

Who is Jagadeesh?

Bommai's aide has filed a complaint at the Yeshwanthpur Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station against lawyer Jagadeesh KN, who gained popularity on social media over a sex scandal CD that allegedly involved BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Jagadeesh said he was apprised of the complaint by the inspector of Yeshwanthpur CEN station, who also told him that a notice will be issued to him in this regard.

Allegations made by lawyer

Earlier, through his social media accounts, Jagadeesh exposed what he claimed were details on the case and said he has videos to substantiate his claims.

“A former chief minister of Karnataka, during his tenure, misused his power to obtain sexual favours by gifting luxurious cars and bungalows to several actresses from the state and outside the state. Additionally, two doctors who were ministers in his cabinet blackmailed him using private videos and forced him to sign the documents they wanted. Prima facie, this appears to be a misuse of government power and authority. However, we will not file a complaint or release a CD regarding this matter. Instead, we will submit a petition with evidence to the Supreme Court,” he claimed.

Demand for SC-monitored probe

The lawyer demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the case while stating that a petition will be filed in the court after getting permission of the Lok Sabha Speaker. Bommai is the sitting MP from Haveri.

"The investigation of the case should take place under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and the truth should be revealed. It is a serious matter that a chief minister who held the reins of power misused his authority by supplying girls and blackmailing them to achieve his goals. Therefore, a direct case will be filed in the court. Accordingly, the lawyer has already met with the registrar of the Supreme Court. Based on their advice, a petition will be submitted seeking permission from the Speaker to file a complaint against the former chief minister, who is currently a sitting MP," Jagadeesh said in his posts.

Meanwhile, two days ago, speaking at a Congress protest meeting in Bagalkot, former Congress MLA Anand Nyamagouda said, "A sex scandal CD of a former BJP chief minister will be released in the next few days."

Bommai moves court

Bommai has approached the court to prevent the dissemination of any objectionable and defamatory news against him.

He had named Jagadeesh as the primary respondent in the two suits that he filed. The court will give its order on Wednesday (August 28).

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka.)